COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fatal fiery car crash Wednesday night in the South Side of Columbus, remains under investigation this morning.

According to Columbus police, at around 10:30 p.m., a 2010 GMC Terrain heading southbound on Lockbourne Road veered off of the right side of the street and struck a utility poll at the intersection of Buckeye Park Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw that the GMC was on fire from the crash. They pulled Adrian Green from the vehicle and administered CPR until medics arrived.

Green was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead at 11:01 p.m. Lockbourne Road between Refugee Road and State Route 104 was closed in both directions for several hours, but was open as of 3:20 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation as CPD does not yet know what led to the crash. It is the city’s 17th traffic-related fatality in 2023.