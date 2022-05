COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police say officers were called to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue at about 5:53 a.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at 6:19 a.m.

No suspect information was available, and police continue to investigate.