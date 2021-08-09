Police investigating discovery of dead shooting victim in east Columbus

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in east Columbus Monday as a suspicious death.

According to police, officers responded to the area of the 2300 block of Shore Boulevard West at approximately 1:50 p.m. for a report of a dead body.

When they arrived, officers found a man, approximately in his 30s, dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbus Division of Fire at 1:56 p.m.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 129th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

