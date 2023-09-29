COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 15-year-old was killed last night following a shooting in West Columbus.

The victim is 15-year-old, Jafar Shalid, but friends and family called him JJ. He was a part of the Hilltop Tigers Youth soccer team.

“It’s very hard and it’s sad to feel that now. JJ is also a statistic and he’s not. We want to make sure that he is remembered for how good he was…” said My Project USA President, Zerqa Abid.

MY Project USA said that this is the second loss the youth soccer team has had within the past year.

“Our team is still recovering from the loss of Issa Jeylani, last year. For our team right now, it is deja vu. It is very hard,” Abid said.

Last night, shortly before 9 p.m., police arrived at the 700 block of Avonia Drive, where they found Shalid suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but passed away a short time later.

Even though it’s hard, Abid added that it’s important that MY Project USA is there for these kids during a time like this.

“We are taking it hour by hour how we are doing it. But yes, MY Project USA is prepared. I reached out to everybody, and we will be holding more private time with these kids,” Abid said.

The Columbus Division of Police is still searching for answers and as of right now there is no suspect information.

“This is a serious matter. We really need to address it and we need help from everybody in the community,” Abid said.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to call their Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).