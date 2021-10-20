COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they are investigating whether it was a shooting or a stabbing that left one person dead and another injured.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 2500 block of Northland Square Drive on the report of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from injuries. One of the victims would later die from their injuries. The other was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.