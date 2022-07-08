COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead, and police are investigating after a shooting in a gas station parking lot.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m., Friday, in the area of Stelzer Road and McCutcheon Road.

Columbus police say the suspect shot a man sitting inside of the car.

The victim then tried to drive away on Stelzer Road but stopped a short time later.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police continue to investigate but say there is no suspect information at this time.