COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead, and police are investigating after a shooting in a gas station parking lot.
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m., Friday, in the area of Stelzer Road and McCutcheon Road.
Columbus police say the suspect shot a man sitting inside of the car.
The victim then tried to drive away on Stelzer Road but stopped a short time later.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police continue to investigate but say there is no suspect information at this time.