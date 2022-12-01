Police are investigating a shooting in the Central Hilltop that left two men in serious condition.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police officers were called to the 300 block of Nashoba Avenue in the Central Hilltop on a reported shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On arrival, officers found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Another man, also 21, took himself to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in his torso and was admitted in serious condition, according to CPD. Police believe the two men were in or near a vehicle together when they were shot at multiple times.

Both men are expected to survive their injuries, according to CPD. Gunfire also struck a nearby residence, but no one inside was reported injured.

Police do not have suspect information at this time. CPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective David Mancini at 614-645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.