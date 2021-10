COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after finding a man’s body outside of an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Refugee Road at approximately 8:11 a.m.

Officers found the body of a man who appeared to be in his 20s lying in the yard. He had been shot.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.