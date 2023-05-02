COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an armed break-in reported in the southeast side of the city Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened at approximately 8:28 p.m. on the 700 block of East Stewart Avenue.

Police said four people kicked in a door to a home and one man armed with a gun went inside. The four people then fled from the scene. Police did not say what, if anything, happened after the door was kicked in.

No injuries were reported, and Columbus police did not have any other information available as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.