COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting and a crash occurred in the Polaris area.

A victim was shot while in a car in the Polaris Towne Center Plaza around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. Following the incident, a crash occurred about a mile away. Investigators confirmed the two scenes are related.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

NBC4 will provide updates as details become available.