COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a driver is suspected of being impaired after a car hit several other vehicles in Hilltop Monday night.

Police said the driver hit multiple vehicles on Wicklow Road before crashing at the intersection of Wicklow Road and South Ogden Avenue at approximately 10 p.m.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they suspect the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.