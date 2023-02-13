COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon in the Hilltop neighborhood of southwest Columbus.

Police say officers were sent to the 500 block of South Hague Avenue a little after 5:30 p.m. and found a body when they arrived. The male victim was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.

As of now, no cause or manner of death has been determined as the CPD Homicide Unit leads this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730.