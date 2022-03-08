COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are reporting that three suspects were involved in stealing two tortoises from a business in west Columbus.

CPD say that at approximately 3:52 p.m. on Mar. 3, a male and two females suspects entered a store on the 2300 block of W. Broad St.

The male suspect stole two tortoises valued at $500 while the two female suspects distracted the owner, according to Columbus Police.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1439 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.