COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating four overnight shootings Saturday, which sent four victims to local hospitals.

The first shooting was reported at approximately 1:24 a.m. on the 100 block of Ship Mill Street on the city’s south side.

Police said a juvenile victim was shot in the right arm and taken to a local hospital in a stable condition. They are expected to recover from their injury.

The next shooting was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Morningstar Drive on the city’s west side.

At the scene, officers found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and lower body. He was taken to the hospital in a stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

The third shooting was reported just over an hour later at 2:32 p.m. on the 3500 block of Baroma Drive.

The victim, who police only identified as an adult, was found with gunshot wounds to their lower body. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.

The fourth shooting happened on Interstate 70 West at the exit for Interstate 270 at approximately 3:20 a.m. Police did not state if the shooting was on the east side or the west side of Columbus.

The victim told police he was driving on I-70 West near the exit when someone from an unknown car fired two shots into the passenger side of the victim’s car.

The victim, who was shot once in his left arm, drove himself to the hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Columbus police have released no other details on any of the shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.