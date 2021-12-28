COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is currently investigating a shooting and apparent robbery attempt in Hilltop on Monday night.

Police say that at approximately 9:41 p.m. on Monday, officers dispatched to the 200 block of S. Richardson Ave. and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Officers say they learned that the suspect shot the victim in an apparent robbery attempt before fleeing the scene.

A suspect has not been named as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Det. David Younker at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.