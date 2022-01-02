COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that left one person injured on E. Morrill Ave.

Police report that the incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday with the victim encountering four subjects who prevented him from driving further east on E. Morrill Ave.

The subjects emerged from behind a parked vehicle with one person producing a handgun and demanding the victim get out of his vehicle, according to police.

Police say the victim was shot in the left arm as he attempted to flee and drove several more yards before hitting a parked car. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

This is the 3rd felony assault in Columbus for 2022 as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Felony Assault Det. Ian Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.