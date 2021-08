COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting Friday afternoon in east Columbus.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Chatford Square at 3:02 p.m.

They say they found the unresponsive man inside a vehicle and determined he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at 3:13 p.m.

Police say they found multiple rounds and casings at the scene but no other victims.