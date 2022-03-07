COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting in which two people were shot in North Linden on March 6.

According to CPD, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the 2400 block of Cleveland Ave. just before 5:00 p.m. on March 6.

The victims were a 27-year-old male and a 34-year-old male who were both transported to a local area hospital, per police.

Police report that one victim remains in critical condition while another remains in stable condition.

Columbus police detectives are attempting to identify the suspect and the circumstances that could have led to the shooting.