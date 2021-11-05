COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Two people have been apprehended by police after a carjacking at United Dairy Farmers at 1680 North High Street Friday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:24 p.m. The suspects took the car at gunpoint.

When police pursued the stolen vehicle, the driver lost control at 1125 Vesta Avenue. That’s where two people were taken into custody. One person ran from the vehicle and was later caught.

There were reports of shots being fired. Police investigating to determine if that happened. There are no reports of injuries.

The Ohio State University Emergency Management did send out an alert to warn and inform the campus community.

Around 7 p.m., a carjacking occurred near 12th and High. Reports indicate a shot may have been fired. @ColumbusPolice responded, pursued, and apprehended the suspects. There is no ongoing threat and no injuries reported. Victim is not a student. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 6, 2021