COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a person was found dead at a German Village intersection Wednesday night.

Columbus police dispatchers said officers responded to a call at the intersection of Mohawk Street and East Whittier Street at approximately 9:21 p.m.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.

Police are investigating what happened in the incident and had no further information Wednesday night.