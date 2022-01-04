COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a robbery on Tuesday morning at a Kemba Credit Union bank in north Columbus.

Police say that around noon on Tuesday, a male suspect entered the Kemba Credit Union on N. High St. and gave a note to the teller demanding money.

According to police, the teller complied and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.