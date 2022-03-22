COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified.

Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with the shooting.

Officers responded to Podunk’s on the 1600 block of East Dublin-Granville Road at approximately 1:46 a.m. on March 11 for a report of a shooting, where officers found four people were found shot. The shooting took place in the establishment’s parking lot, police said.

Ball died from her injuries at 2:56 a.m. at the hospital.

A second victim, a 33-year-old male security guard, is expected to survive his injuries after police said he initially may not. The third victim, a 47-year-old man, was hospitalized in stable but critical condition the night of the shooting. The fourth victim, a 34-year-old man, checked into the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Multiple guns were recovered at the scene and several businesses and vehicles were hit by gunfire. Police said more than 50 shots were fired.

Anyone with any information on Coffman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 22nd homicide in Columbus for 2022.