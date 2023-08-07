Watch a previous report on Sunday’s double shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified two men killed in a shooting early Sunday afternoon in east Columbus.

Nicholas L. Ealy, 41, and Alberto C. DeLeon, 69, died in a shooting on the 1400 block of East Mound Street, according to police. The shooting happened at approximately 12:35 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one of the victims suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m.

The second victim walked in to Ohio State University East Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 1:14 p.m.

Police did not specify which man died at which hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting shows an argument involving Elay and DeLeon happened before the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with any information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Columbus Det. Poliseno at 614-645-6420.