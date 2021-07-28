Police identify victim in fatal shooting in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released the identity of a man shot dead last week in south Columbus.

According to police, Antonio Washington Jr., 33, was shot on the 4000 block of Southpoint Boulevard at approximately 12:32 p.m. on July 23.

Officers found Washington at the scene. He was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

