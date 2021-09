COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of the 30-year old man shot and killed on the 700 block of South Highland Ave. on August 21.

Brandon Jeriel Slate was found lying in the front yard of the residence, and appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Slate was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

Police continue to look for a suspect.