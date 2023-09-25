Watch a previous report on this incident in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend.

On Monday, Columbus police said Brighton A. Davis, 21, was allegedly shot and killed by David C. Jones II, 26, Saturday at approximately 11:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 3200 block of Melissa Place in Linwood. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:39 p.m.

Investigators at the scene learned that the suspect, later identified as Jones, fled the apartment carrying a handgun. Jones was found a short distance away on the 3000 block of Bexvie Avenue suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at 12:22 p.m.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or what connection Davis and Jones had to each other.