COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say they have identified two of the three suspects accused of using a tow truck to steal a car from a Columbus apartment complex.

Police say that about 6 a.m. on Dec. 9, two men and one woman drove onto the lot, in the 4000 block of Timberwood Drive North on the Southwest Side, in an older, red Chevrolet tow truck and a silver Ford SUV. They hooked up a 2017 Toyota Prius to the tow truck and drove away.

On Monday, police identified one of the suspects as Christopher T. Byers, 37, and another as Jessica A. Moore, 30. A third suspect has yet to be identified.

Byers and Moore have not been arrested, according to police, but grand theft auto warrants have been filed for both.

Anyone with information may contact Det. Harold Conley at 614-645-2084 or hconley@columbuspolice.org, or contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 616-461-8477.