Police identify suspect in shooting that left woman dead, man injured in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a fatal east Columbus shooting.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at 11:21 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 2500 block of S. Hamilton Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Dasia Berry, 29, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say officers were directed to an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lakeside Street, where they found a 39-year-old man also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect in the shooting as Corey D. McGee, 42.

Berry and the male were together at the apartment complex when an unidentified male began shooting at them, according to police. After the shooting, Berry was driven to the S. Hamilton Road location where she was found.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.