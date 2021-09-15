Police identify suspect in shooting near Colonial Village that left man dead

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of man accused of a deadly shooting near Colonial Village.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Brookway Road on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found Guann Gregory, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Gregory was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injury.  

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as Garland M. Williams, 45.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information the shooting or Williams’ whereabouts to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

