COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has identified a suspect they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of tools from a vehicle on Innis Rd.

Police say that on Dec. 15 at approximately 1:35 p.m., 59-year-old Russell Parker approached and broke a window of the victim’s vehicle that was parked in the 2300 block of Innis Rd.

Parker gained access to the interior of the vehicle and then stole several hundreds dollars worth of tools from the vehicle, according to police.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Parker on charges of theft and criminal damaging.