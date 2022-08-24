COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday.

Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said the Columbus Division of Police. Bomba is a two-year veteran with the division.

Police said officers started running after two men and one juvenile. Bomba fired his weapon during the pursuit. While no one had any gunshot wounds, one of the suspects went to the hospital after complaining about shortness of breath.

The two men and juvenile were taken into custody and four firearms were recovered from the scene.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Columbus Division of Police Major Crimes Bureau.