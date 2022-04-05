COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a shooting in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a call of a dead woman inside a home on the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m., March 30.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say a woman, now identified as Cassandra L. Salters, 22, and a man Zhairon Jerez Shemmar Scales, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.