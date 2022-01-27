COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a man killed in a Franklinton area crash.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 2 a.m., Wednesday, John Thomas Mangus, 50, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on Sullivant Avenue, near Glenwood Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

Mangus was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved, according to police, and the crash remains under investigation.