Police identify man killed in shooting near Linden market

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a victim in a north Columbus homicide.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:04 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 900 block of E. Weber Road on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.

The victim directed officers to the rear of the location where they found two other victims, a 26-year-old man, and a third victim, now identified as Deshawn E. Lemon, 51.

Lemon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.