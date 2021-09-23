Police identify man killed in shooting near Linden market

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a victim in a north Columbus homicide.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:04 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 900 block of E. Weber Road on the report of shots fired.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his face.  

The victim directed officers to the rear of the location where they found two other victims, a 26-year-old man, and a third victim, now identified as Deshawn E. Lemon, 51.  

Lemon was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The 26-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Two stabbed, suspect remains loose in northwest Columbus incident

Popular Westerville event canceled due to city's public health state of emergency

Critical race theory in schools

Columbus orchestra offering unique sound from diverse musicians

Less sleep linked to night snacks, weight gain, says OSU study

Little Brown Juggette

More Local News