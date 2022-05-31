COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man killed in a north Columbus shooting early Sunday morning.

At about 3:19 a.m., Sunday, officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, a second gunshot victim was found at a nearby house. The victim, now identified as Trey L. Glover, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate what led to the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.