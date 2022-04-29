COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now identified as Darwin Garcia, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was injured in the shooting, and police stated his condition is listed as serious but stable.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.