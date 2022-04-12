COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was killed during a shooting in east Columbus over the weekend has been identified.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:58 p.m., Sunday, officers were called to the 700 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man, now identified as Ignacio Jaurez, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 31-year-old man, was stable when taken to an area hospital.

Police say Jaurez was driving a pickup truck and was involved in a confrontation with several males when there was an exchange of gunfire, and each victim was injured.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.