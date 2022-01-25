COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police continue to investigate a shooting on the city’s east side that left one person dead.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:36 p.m., Saturday, a shooting was reported in the 1800 block of Wyton Court.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, now identified as Jamour R. Funderburg, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.