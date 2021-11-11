COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a Target near Easton.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on Nov. 8, around 11:28 a.m., Abraha Ermias, 21, exited the Target along Morse Crossing and was waiting in front of a store, when a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt approached and shot him.

Ermias was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting appeared to have occurred quickly, with the suspect apparently firing at the victim without an altercation beforehand, police said, and any type of relationship between the two was not immediately known.

Police said the suspect drove away from the area in a dark colored sedan, possible a Chevrolet Impala.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said police interviewed multiple witnesses, one of which was an off-duty police officer from a different force.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.