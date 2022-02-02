COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in the back seat of a burned-out vehicle in January.

Police determined that the body in the vehicle was 38-year-old Raymond Morris who suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on Jan. 7 at the scene.

Morris was identified by dental records.

Dispatchers at the Columbus Division of Police say that firefighters found Morris at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 7 on North Yale Avenue and McKinley Avenue in the Franklinton area.

This is the fifth homicide in Columbus for 2022.

The incident remains under investigation.