COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police announced that a 59-year-old man is dead after being missing since Aug. 2021.

CPD confirmed that Michael Gholson was first reported missing from the 1400 block of Zenner Dr. in south Columbus by his wife on Aug. 25, 2021.

On Feb. 24, a body was found near Groveport Rd. by a passerby, per police.

Police say the Franklin County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Gholson’s on March 11.

CPD say the official cause of death has not been determined.