COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a victim of a Monday morning North Side homicide.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, CPD said Juan Pablo Aleman, 40, was the man found dead from a gunshot wound a little before 10:30 a.m. at the 500 block of Riverview Drive.

There is no suspect information at this time as police continue its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.