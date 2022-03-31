COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man killed in a west Columbus shooting earlier this week.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 10 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 100 block of N. Wilson Road on the report of a shooting.

Ronald Farrow

When officers arrived on scene, they found 21-year-old Marquise King suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say King and Ronald Farrow, 44, were involved in a fight when Farrow pulled a gun and shot the victim.

Farrow has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.