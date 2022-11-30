COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred one month ago in the South Linden neighborhood.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the area of Gladstone Avenue at approximately 7:40 p.m on October 30.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Jerry Campbell III suffering from a gunshot wound while sitting in a car. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m. A witness reported that an unidentified man fired a gun into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police say that the suspect is 18-year-old X’Zavier Hergins-Turns, who has been charged with murder and remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).