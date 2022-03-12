COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police confirmed Saturday morning that an 18-year-old man was the victim of a fatal shooting in northeast Columbus Friday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, a shooting was reported just after noon, Friday, in the area of McCutcheon Road and Merwin Hill Drive.

Police say that 18-year-old Chaz Daryl Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old male victim was treated at Grant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Three teenagers were in the victim’s vehicle and were not injured, according to Columbus Police.

This is the 23rd homicide in Columbus in 2022.

CPD continue to investigate to identify a possible suspect.