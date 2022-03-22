COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been identified as a suspect in a northeast Columbus shooting and has a warrant issued for his arrest, according to Columbus Police.

CPD said that Tayeshawn Gavin was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Chaz Daryl Fleming on March 11.

The shooting was reported just after 12:00pm on March 11 in the area of McCutcheon Road and Merwin Hill Drive, per police.

CPD say that Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old male victim was treated at Grant Medical Center.

Three teenagers were in the victim’s vehicle and were not injured, according to Columbus Police.

This was the 23rd homicide in Columbus in 2022.