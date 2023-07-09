Watch previous reporting on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, Columbus police released the identity of a woman found shot dead in South Linden Saturday morning.

Flo A. Wilkes, 64, was found by officers when they responded to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of East 25th Avenue at approximately 1:58 a.m. Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.