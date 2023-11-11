Watch a previous report on the shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting on Interstate 670.

Police said Saturday that 52-year-old Bret A. Bennett was shot during an apparent road rage incident at approximately 5:02 p.m. Friday on I-670 East between North 4th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police also said Saturday that the suspect vehicle in the shooting, a 2017 Ford F-150 black pickup truck, had been located. However, police did not say if a suspect was in custody.

Bennett was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m.

The Columbus police homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.