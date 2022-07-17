ABOVE: Watch Friday’s report on the shooting, including reaction from neighbors.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Columbus’ east side Friday.

Police on Sunday identified Reynard Reed, 46, as the man who was shot and killed on the 700 block of Lilley Avenue at approximately 4:56 p.m. Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the scene and found Reed had been shot and was lying on the sidewalk in front of a home.

Reed was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Reed appears to have been involved in some altercation that led to the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 71st homicide in Columbus for 2022.