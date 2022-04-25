COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting Saturday at Nafzger Park.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Damarion Dawson.

A special duty police officer was on patrol in the park when they heard shots fired, police said. While investigating the shooting, the officer discovered Dawson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dawson was taken to Mount Carmel East, where he was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. in what appears to have been an argument between two groups of people at the park.

Dawson’s shooting was the first of two fatalities Saturday night at park shootings in the city. A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed at Saunders Park at approximately 8:24 p.m.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate both shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.